Shad Khan: President Trump is the “great divider”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 13, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT
Three weeks ago today, President Donald Trump took the anthem controversy to a new level by essentially ordering players to stand for it — and implicitly challenging them not to. The ongoing assault from the Commander-in-Chief has left the league in a tizzy, with the NFL initially hoping that the President would move on to something else and now hoping to finally resolve the issue, as soon as next week at a previously-scheduled ownership meeting.

Not many owners have publicly criticized the President for his effort to politicize this issue. Jaguars owner Shad Khan recently did.

“You have to give Trump credit, people are confused on the First Amendment versus patriotism, that if you exercise your First Amendment you’re not a patriot, which is crazy,” Khan said Thursday at an executive conference presented by Crain’s Who’s Who in Chicago Business. “People are confused on it, [Trump] knew he could hit on it and take advantage. I think what we’re seeing is the great divider overcoming the great uniter.”

Khan, who donated $1 million to President Trump’s inaugural committee, clearly disagrees with the idea that exercising First Amendment rights is inconsistent with the concept of patriotism. The problem is that many agree with Khan, and many disagree with him.

Regardless of who’s right and who’s wrong, Khan sees a permanent shift in the way things work.

“Politics and the Western World will never be the same again,” Khan said. “A lot of the stuff like football [that] Trump does is highly calculated — he looks for issues that you can touch and it will blow people up.”

Whether the President’s strategy regarding the NFL was “highly calculated” in this case, the effort definitely has blown things up for the NFL. And the league has been unable to clean up the mess, so far.

37 responses to “Shad Khan: President Trump is the “great divider”

  2. Like Trump or not, what Khan said is true. Unfortunately, almost all politicians are. The only time I question the intelligence of a good part of our nation is when people fail to recognize that it’s not the “democrats” or the “republicans” causing all of this, but rather both of them and their inability to compromise. In fact, if you blame the “democrats” or the “republicans” for all of the bad in our country, you my friend are drinking the coolaid yourself.

  5. Khan is right. President Trump is dividing people who love America and appreciate her from the ingrates who don’t.

  7. Divided we fall. Which may very well be why he will not condone the anarchist that hide behind him and also a few within his cabinet.

  10. I enjoy how these rich dudes donate millions of dollars to this man for future tax breaks then act outraged when he spews his vile rhetoric, like its a shock and they never saw it coming.

  11. Through this controversy it dawned on me that when I watched games I never got out of my chair when the national anthem was playing. Should I have? I meant no disrespect, in hindsight it was just laziness I guess. I now stand out of respect to those that have sacrificed so much for this country. For me, this has been a learning moment.

  12. You are blaming the thermometer for the temperature, this all started with Kaepernick, not trump, it amazes me that a Billoinare owner Neal’s during tha anthem in a foreign country yet blames trump for dividing? What has Khan done to help the disenfranchised? The answer nothing

  13. He sat and talked through the lowering of a flag on a military base while the anthem played, but he will slap the “fake news” label on it so it won’t count. He is so patriotic. Nobody cares more for America than he does. Believe me.

  14. Kaepernick and the players that eventually followed him are the ones that created this division. They may have not considered or underestimated the response of most fans. Common people will only take so much disruption and when you can’t tell the difference between sports and MSNBC, Fox News and sadly ESPN you get to where the NFL ratings continue to decline.

  16. Trump’s schtick is to find wedge issues to keep his base fired up. When Trump had his chance to serve our country and flag he instead dodged the draft five times. He pretends to love the military but mocked people who did serve, our POWs for getting captured. Trump is a hustler. He likes control. And attention.

  20. Rams645 is right.

    Kaepernick FORCED Mr. Trump to take an outrageous and anti-American position on the core American value of peaceful protest.

    What was he expecting? A rational response?

    Yes, it is all Kaep’s fault.

  22. Kahn is right about the anthem being a red herring.

    Two things that happened in the week immediately after Trump’s original tweets: 1) That dog of a healthcare bill couldn’t get through a partisan congress 2) DHS confirmed that ballot systems in 21 states were hacked on election night (I’m not saying this is why he won…..many of the states hacked were forgone conclusion states).

    But you didn’t hear too much about either one of these stories….all you heard about was the flag debate.

  23. in my opinion, Trump’s initial comment about firing players who stand was more about himself than anything else. If you watch the video, his body language just before and at the beginning of his comment projects a “how about this one?” message…and when he got the hoped-for response from his fans, he piled on, to get more of the adulation.

    the guy is a master button-pusher…..that is what he does, especially when he gets cheered for doing it.

  24. How dare OUR President defend the National Anthem and what it stands for…the nerve of him. Snowflakes making a hero of a man who took a knee during the National Anthem who wore pig socks and a pro Castro shirt. Ya, blame Trump again its all his fault. Crazy

  26. Better be careful, Khan, you’re Jax fan base is full of military personnel and retirees who overwhelmingly support the Prez.. or maybe you’re playing to your fan base in London?

  29. So let me get this right, the people that disrespected the flag and the anthem didn’t divide this country but the president that wants everyone to respect the countries symbol did? Yea makes total sense.

  31. 1phillyphan says:
    October 13, 2017 at 10:25 am
    How dare OUR President defend the National Anthem and what it stands for…the nerve of him. Snowflakes making a hero of a man who took a knee during the National Anthem who wore pig socks and a pro Castro shirt. Ya, blame Trump again its all his fault. Crazy

    —–

    fair enough. I’m curious though, how do you rationalize Trump’s comments about decorated POW John McCain?

  32. I love the hypocrisy in it all. You have trump who is privileged as they come, who dodged the draft and if you know anything about the Vietnam war, someone had to go in his place. Most likely it was a poor African-American man due to the systematic racism that is still alive in well in the country. The players take a kneel in protest to nothing more than the systematic racism that their peers face on a daily basis and somehow this coward turns it into a disrespect for the the military and flag which he has shown that he will not stand up for.

  33. This issue became politicized the second Cap took and knelled during the anthem. The First Amendment doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to disrupt the national anthem. Smart people know the overwhelming reasons for inequality aren’t the police, but the conditions we see in places like Chicago. The players are losing, and nothing will change until socioeconomic factors are addressed. When was the last time a rich professional athlete protested gang violence?

  36. who is this guy that pretend to be a judge & jury to a President that is demanding respect to our country flag & national anthem and allow his players disrespect with Unpunished our flag & national anthem?

  37. Objectively, everybody needs to review Trumps military record, his charitable efforts for veterans, his attacks on POWs and Gold Star families, and the footage of him sitting or talking right through the anthem…then make your conclusion about what he actually cares about

