Six Giants already ruled out for Sunday night

Getty Images

The Giants may have a hard time getting their first win of the year Sunday night, but at least turning in their inactives will be easy.

The team has already ruled out six players for Sunday’s game, leaving them short-handed against the Broncos.

Linebacker Jonathan Casillas, defensive end Olivier Vernon, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, defensive end Romeo Okwara, running back Paul Perkins, and center Weston Richburg were ruled out already.

Throw in rookie third quarterback Davis Webb and the Giants have their inactive list.

Of course, this rash of injuries doesn’t even include wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, or Dwayne Harris, who were placed on injured reserve this week. Or suspended cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

It’s almost like things are going poorly for the Giants.