Steelers look to get James Harrison back involved defensively

Linebacker James Harrison has been inactive for three games and played just seven snaps this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on the schedule this Sunday, the Steelers are looking to get Harrison back involved in their defensive game plan.

According to Dale Lolley of the Observer-Reporter, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said Harrison could definitely see the field against the Chiefs this week.

“It’s always good to have James Harrison when you’re playing Kansas City and let their offensive tackle see him,” said Butler. “I’ll just say that. I’ll leave it at that. You can imagine what might happen.”

Harrison had five tackles and a sack for the Steelers in last January’s playoff victory over the Chiefs. Harrison beat Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher for the sack. Fisher was also called for a holding against Harrison on a two-point conversion that would have tied the game in the fourth quarter.

Harrison could bring a physical, experienced presence back to the Steelers defense that could assist in trying to slow the Chiefs potent attack. The Steelers have allowed over 200 yards rushing in two of their last three games.