Talk of Devontae Booker to Dallas is unsubstantiated, for now

With the Cowboys possibly without running back Ezekiel Elliott for six weeks and with the Broncos having a crowded house at tailback, a rumor has emerged linking Devontae Booker to the Cowboys in trade.

Per a source with knowledge of Denver’s thinking, there is nothing to the trade talk. The Broncos like Booker, and they intend to keep him.

That said, every player has a price. And if the Cowboys intend to look elsewhere for help during Elliott’s suspension (if he serves it this year), the Broncos make sense — whether the Cowboys inquire about Booker, Jamaal Charles, of C.J. Anderson.

But with Elliott coming back and Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden available, it wouldn’t make sense to trade for someone who would potentially become irrelevant once Elliott returns.

However it turns out, it makes sense for the Cowboys to consider all options if/when Elliott is gone. But the right answer may not be trading for a guy who would be filling a short-term hole in the roster.