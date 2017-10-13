Terrance West out for Ravens this weekend

Getty Images

The Ravens signed running back Bobby Rainey on Tuesday to increase their backfield depth with Terrance West dealing with a calf injury and it looks like Rainey could get a chance to help the team against the Bears on Sunday.

West has been ruled out after missing practice for the third straight day on Friday. His absence will leave Rainey, Alex Collins and Buck Allen as the top options at running back for Baltimore.

The Ravens will also be without right guard Matt Skura, who has a knee injury and joined West as an observer at practice this week.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams is doubtful after missing the last three games with a foot injury. Seven players, including wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and cornerback Jimmy Smith, are questionable after practicing in some capacity on Friday.