Getty Images

Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist knocked Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce out of Sundays game, and now Gilchrist has been fined.

The NFL fined Gilchrist $24,309 for the hit.

Gilchrist told reporters in Houston that he plans to appeal and has never been fined before in his career.

Kelce, the Chiefs leading receiver, was removed from the game and placed in the concussion protocol after the hit, but he has practiced this week and is expected to play on Sunday.