Todd Bowles faces Patriots again after last year’s health scare

Excuse Jets coach Todd Bowles if he has a flashback when he sees the Patriots on Sunday. The last time he saw them, he was dealing with a health issue that eventually required surgery.

Bowles, who never has all that much to say about anything, explained to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News the health scare Bowles suffered last year in late December, as the Jets prepared to face the Patriots in New England.

“I was scared to death,” Bowles told Mehta. “I didn’t know what it was. . . . I felt miserable. I was sick as hell with everything that happened to me. I felt bad that way . . . and I felt like I was letting the team down. But I understood that I couldn’t move and I couldn’t do anything.”

Bowles had a kidney stone and a gallstone attack the night before the Patriots game. He doubted he’d be cleared to coach the next day. But he received clearance, and he didn’t shy away from doing his job.

“It’s not in my nature,” Bowles said. “It’s not a forgiving job. As a football player or football coach, you work. You have people that depend on you. And you don’t let your team down. And you don’t let your coaches down. Whether the season is going good or bad, you need to be consistent with who you are. And that’s who I am. I’m here every day all day for them. They bust their butts for me. I try to do everything I can for them.”

Bowles initially was going to coach the New England from the press box, but doctors counseled against it. The configuration of Gillette Stadium entails climbing up and down a long flight of steps; if Bowles had gotten sick during the game, it would have been hard to get him out. So he coached from the sideline, despite his condition.

The gesture sparked respect and praise from players, and it wouldn’t be a shock if his commitment and personality have contributed to the team’s unlikely 3-2 start. His attitude about teamwork underscores the praise Patriots coach Bill Belichick heaped upon the Jets on Friday morning for the team’s competitiveness.

“You don’t have to have the best guys,” Bowles said. “It’s not the best players. It’s the best team. . . . There’s going to be people that are faster, people that have played longer, people that are Pro Bowlers, people that are Hall of Fame worthy, but if you play your game and if you know what your game is and you understand what it is that you have to do, then it gives you a chance. It gives you a chance to win.”

The Jets, who were expected to win few if any games this year, have won 60 percent of their games to date. And they have the chance to capture first place in the division if they can beat the Patriots on Sunday.