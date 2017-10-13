Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Justin Houston expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Chiefs have gotten good news on the injury front: Linebacker Justin Houston, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are expected to play Sunday. Coach Andy Reid said Friday all three will play “barring any setbacks,” according to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star.

That means Kelce has cleared concussion protocol. He missed practice Wednesday after a hit from Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist in last week’s game but returned as a full participant Thursday.

Kelce leads the Chiefs with 29 receptions and has 353 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs added Hill to the injury report Thursday with a hamstring, which limited him. Houston has a calf injury.

Reid said center Mitch Morse won’t play this week, though he has returned to practice. He missed the prevoius three games with a foot injury.

Safety Steven Terrell (concussion) and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) also won’t play.