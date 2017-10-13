Trent Williams questionable, Rob Kelley doubtful

Getty Images

Washington’s likely to have left tackle Trent Williams back Sunday against the 49ers, but starting running back Rob Kelley probably won’t be able to go.

Via J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, coach Jay Gruden said Williams would be listed as questionable despite not practicing this week with a knee injury.

Gruden said Kelley was a long shot to play this week, and will be declared doubtful. Kelley’s been out of practice with an ankle problem, and his absence will mean Samaje Perine to get most of the work.

Washington will be without cornerback Josh Norman (broken ribs) as well.