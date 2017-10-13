Ty Montgomery questionable for Packers

Getty Images

Running back Ty Montgomery could be back in the lineup for the Packers this Sunday.

Montgomery missed last Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys after breaking ribs in Week Four, but he’s been able to practice all this week and has been listed as questionable for this weekend’s matchup with the Vikings. Montgomery took some contact during Thursday’s practice and said he felt good after doing that.

Montgomery will wear a flak jacket to protect his ribs if he does play this weekend and coach Mike McCarthy said at his Friday press conference that he isn’t worried about that having a negative impact on Montgomery’s ball security. Montgomery has fumbled twice since entering the NFL.

If Montgomery does play, he’ll likely fork over a good chunk of playing time to Aaron Jones after Jones stepped in and played well against the Cowboys last Sunday.