Ugly fan violence at Panthers game caught on video

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 13, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT
An ugly instance of fan-on-fan violence during Thursday night’s game in Carolina was caught on video and posted to social media, raising concerns about safety at NFL games.

In the video, uploaded to Instagram shortly after the game ended, a man and woman can be seen standing and yelling at the man sitting behind them. The man standing suddenly punches the man sitting in the face. The couple then runs off as the man who was sitting covers up his face and wipes blood away.

According to the person who uploaded the video, the man and woman were standing for the entire game and the man sitting behind them complained that they were obstructing his view. The man who committed the assault allegedly spewed homophobic slurs and profanity toward the victim. Both men were wearing Panthers gear.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said this morning that the league office had just been made aware of the incident.

“We are aware of it and are in contact with club security,” Lockhart said. “We have robust security plans in place at all of our games. . . . We take all of these very seriously.”

The NFL needs to take such incidents even more seriously. Too often, social media on the morning after NFL games includes videos of fistfights and assaults.

  12. It’s just not violence either. During a MNF in Miami we had several drunk Giants fans sitting in others (wrong) seats and refusing to move- puking all over the seats (which took more than 20 minutes to clean up)one drunk fan passed out requiring emergency treatment- all happening in front of me while “trying” to watch the game.

    No thanks guys- gave up my season tickets.

  13. That punk probably feels like a tough guy after punching a much older man who was sitting down and not defending himself. Whether he gets in legal trouble or not, this will catch up with him. There’s always a bigger bully out there.

  16. That guy will go to jail and get numerous weeks of anger management classes assigned. Disgraceful.

    If I was his employer, I’d be concerned.

    Let’s say the man who got punched insulted the girlfriend by name calling. Even if that happened, the response was wrong.

    That perp should receive a lifetime ban from the stadium. He’ll get sued too.

  17. Even if there wasn’t video of it, there is a great chance they will be located. The victim and witnesses know which seat the assaulter was in, and from there it’s easy to track. Someone is likely losing their season tickets though.

  18. Why couldn’t he be one of the Aholes to boycott the NFL…totally uncalled for, guy never was a threat to him and he hit several times….dude and his loud girlfriend need to be arrested and banned from all NFL stadiums…why is it always a female in the middle of these stadium fights?

  20. Guy in the white jersey needed to put the punk in a headlock and squeezed the crap out of him until police arrive. How do people not stop that little weasel from leaving? Geez…..

  22. Growing up, I’d see fights in the stands pretty regularly at Pats games. Nowadays, though, you hardly see anything, much less a fight. They run a scroll giving people a number to text about unruly fans, and I’ve seen security remove people for far less than that disturbing video. Plus the threat of losing your season tickets if you misbehave – or your guests misbehave – seems to be an effective deterrent.

    A few years back there were loud mouth drunken idiots behind us who constantly berated any opposing fans nearby. They didn’t do anything violent, but they annoyed everyone around them, and they were always very drunk. It took a season or two, but enough complaints about them and BAM, they lost their seats for good.

    I think the NFL experience is much safer inside the stadiums nowadays, but its also way more expensive.

  23. What a total piece of garbage. Don’t hit people. Especially don’t hit people who are sitting down talking to you. The victim was not posturing or posing a threat at all. The attacker is a terrible human. I hope he does time. People should know better.

  24. I had the exact same problem (without the violence) at a Giants/Panthers game. Not saying it’s a Panthers’ issue; just interesting it happened there also – I’m sure it goes on everywhere. A guy and his buddy stood for pretty much the entire game, despite repeated requests/pleas to sit down. And it wasn’t just my friend and I; other people asked him to sit down too. he was very, very drunk and took the “I have season tickets and a PSL and can do what I please” attitude”. I even texted the security team about it who simply replied “thanks, we’re monitoring the situation” but did nothing. They ended up leaving at the beginning of the 4th quarter, but only because they were too drunk to stand anymore at that point.

    And the NFL wonders why attendance is down at games. Think I’m paying $150 for a ticket only to have some drunken lout ruin it for me? No, thank you. Will continue to watch the games, in high-def, from the comfort of my own home.

  25. Just awful. The last straw for me occurred 9 years ago. A Cardinals fan came within ten feet of my then 11 year old son and flipped both his middle fingers at my child who was happily and innocently wearing his Falcons gear. I’ve never been to an NFL stadium since.
    Please continue to follow this story. I’m interested to know if the punk gets arrested.

