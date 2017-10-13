Vic Beasley back for Falcons this weekend

Getty Images

The Falcons last had linebacker Vic Beasley in the lineup when they beat the Packers in Week Two, but that’s set to change when they host the Dolphins on Sunday.

Beasley has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, but he’s been able to practice this week without any setbacks and he will be in the lineup against Miami as long as that remains the case.

“I feel good, man,” Beasley said, via ESPN.com. “I feel like this is an injury, something I can play through. I wouldn’t say things are going to be 100 percent because, during the season, everybody is pretty much banged up with some type of injury. I feel good enough to do what I’ve normally been doing.”

Beasley had two sacks in the first two weeks of the season after leading the league in sacks last year. Wide receiver Julio Jones is also on track to play while wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.