Victor Cruz: I can’t think of any reason why Giants wouldn’t call me

Getty Images

On Monday, Giants coach Ben McAdoo was asked if it was possible that the team would bring Victor Cruz back after losing three receivers for the season during last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

McAdoo wouldn’t say never, but said it wasn’t an option at the moment and the team has since added three other wideouts to the active roster. That’s not stopping Cruz, who has been unemployed since being released by the Bears in early September, from campaigning for another chance.

Cruz said on his podcast that his agent reached out to the team and was told that they would “see exactly where they are and get back to him.” Cruz took his own look and was left with the feeling that he’s just what the Giants need.

“I’ve been literally thinking to myself of reasons why they wouldn’t [call me] and I can’t think of any,” Cruz said, via Newsday.

The idea of bringing back a player with knowledge of the offense and a relationship with Eli Manning makes sense in theory, but neither of those things helped Cruz produce at a high level last year and there’s little reason to think he’ll make a big jump based on how he looked in Chicago this summer.