Week Six injury report roundup

Week Six kicked off on Thursday with an Eagles win and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Dolphins at Falcons

Dolphins WR Davante Parker (ankle) is unlikely to play after drawing a doubtful tag for Sunday’s game. Cornerbacks Byron Maxwell (foot) and Xavien Howard (shoulder) are both listed as questionable.

Falcons LB Jermaine Grace (hamstring), WR Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) and DE Courtney Upshaw (ankle, knee) are all going to miss this weekend’s game. K Matt Bryant (back) is listed as questionable, although coach Dan Quinn indicated he’ll play.

Bears at Ravens

The Bears ruled out WR Markus Wheaton (groin) and LB John Timu (knee). C Hroniss Grasu (hand) and LB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) are both listed as questionable.

OL Matt Skura (knee) and RB Terrance West (calf) are out for the Ravens while DT Brandon Williams (foot) and LB Tim Williams (thigh) are listed as doubtful. DT Carl Davis (thigh), CB Jaylen Hill (thigh), S Anthony Levine (thigh), WR Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), WR Breshad Perriman (knee), CB Jimmy Smith (achilles) and TE Maxx Williams (ankle) all drew questionable tags.

Browns at Texans

The Browns don’t expect to have LB James Burgess (knee) after listing him as doubtful. WR Kenny Britt (knee, groin), T Shon Coleman (knee) and C J.C. Tretter (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Texans ruled out LB Ben Heeney (knee), CB Kevin Johnson (knee), S Corey Moore (concussion) and RB Jordan Todman (calf). C Greg Mancz (knee) and LB Benardrick McKinney (hip) will be game-time calls after getting pegged as questionable.

Packers at Vikings

S Morgan Burnett (hamstring) and LB Joe Thomas (ankle) won’t play for the Packers. LB Ahmad Brooks (back) and CB Kevin King (concussion) probably won’t play after being tagged as doubtful while T David Bakhtiari (hamstring), T Bryan Bulaga (ankle), CB Davon House (quadricep) and RB Ty Montgomery (ribs) are all questionable to play.

The Vikings ruled out QB Sam Bradford (knee), WR Stefon Diggs (groin) and C Nick Easton (calf). S Andrew Sendejo (groin) is the only player listed as questionable.

Lions at Saints

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (ankle) got listed as questionable, but all signs point to him playing. DE Ziggy Ansah (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), G T.J. Lang (back), T Rick Wagner (shoulder) and RB Dwayne Washington (quadricep) are also questionable while LB Paul Worrilow (knee) is out.

T Terron Armstead (shoulder), G Andrus Peat (hip) and WR Willie Snead (hamstring) are questionable for the Saints as New Orleans returns from its bye.

Patriots at Jets

The Patriots ruled out CB Eric Rowe (groin), but they could get RB Rex Burkhead (ribs) back in the lineup after listing him as questionable.

The Jets also have two players on their injury report. DL Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/toe) and RB Bilal Powell (calf) are both listed as questionable.

49ers at Redskins

The 49ers won’t have RB Kyle Juszczyk (back) in the lineup. S Adrian Colbert (hamstring), LB Reuben Foster (ankle), S Eric Reid (knee), LB Dekoda Watson (groin) and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) are all listed as questionable.

CB Josh Norman (rib) and T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) have been ruled out by the Redskins. S Deshazor Everett (hamstring) and RB Rob Kelley (ankle) will probably be joining them on the inactive list after being tagged as doubtful. T Trent Williams (knee) is a game-time decision after being listed as questionable.

Buccaneers at Cardinals

Four Buccaneers defenders — LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring), S Josh Robinson (concussion), DE Ryan Russell (shoulder), S Keith Tandy (hip) — will be sitting out this Sunday. DE Robert Ayers (back), LB Lavonte David (ankle), C Ali Marpet (illness) and S T.J. Ward (hip) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals DT Olsen Pierre (ankle) won’t play. LB Karlos Dansby (hamstring), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf), DT Corey Peters (knee), CB Patrick Peterson (quadricep) and T Jared Veldheer (knee) are questionable.

Rams at Jaguars

Rams CB Troy Hill (shoulder) is doubtful while LB Mark Barron (knee) and S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

C Brandon Linder (illness) has been ruled out by the Jaguars. WR Arrelious Benn (groin) and G Patrick Omameh (hip) are both listed as questionable.

Steelers at Chiefs

The Steelers have just one player on this week’s injury report. G Ramon Foster (back) is listed as questionable.

The Chiefs will try for a 6-0 record without WR Chris Conley (Achilles), G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), C Mitch Morse (foot) and S Steven Terrell (concussion).

Chargers at Raiders

Four Chargers are listed as questionable, although expectations are that WR Mike Williams (back) will make his NFL debut. T Joe Barksdale (foot), LB Jatavis Brown (ankle) and RB Branden Oliver (hamstring) round out the rest of the group.

CB Gareon Conley (shin), CB Antonio Hamilton (knee), LB Marquel Lee (ankle) and RB Jamize Olawale (concussion) have been ruled out for the Raiders. LB Cory James (knee), CB David Amerson (shoulder) and RB DeAndre Washington (hamstring) have been listed as questionable.

Giants at Broncos

The 0-5 Giants have plenty of injuries to deal with this week. LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), RB Paul Perkins (ribs), C Weston Richburg (concussion), WR Sterling Shepard (ankle), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) and DE Romeo Okwara (knee) have all been ruled out. CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is also listed as out, although he’s suspended, and S Landon Collins (ankle) is questionable.

The Broncos come out of their bye with a short injury report. WR Cody Latimer (knee) and QB Paxton Lynch (right shoulder) have both been ruled out of Sunday night’s game.