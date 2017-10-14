Bucs get Lavonte David, T.J. Ward back on Sunday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ defense is getting healthier.

Bucs linebacker Lavonte David and safety T.J. Ward will both play Sunday at Arizona, coach Dirk Koetter told SiriusXM NFL Radio. Both players have missed the last two games, and both were listed as questionable for Sunday against the Cardinals.

The Bucs will also have Robert Ayers and Ali Marpet back, Koetter said. Both are also listed as questionable.

Tampa Bay’s defense has not played well this year, but getting healthier — and getting an easy opponent in the Cardinals’ offense — should do good things for the Bucs’ D.