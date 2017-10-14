Colts put starting guard Jack Mewhort on injured reserve, clear Jack Doyle

Getty Images

The beleaguered Colts offense has just suffered another blow.

Jack Mewhort, who has started all five games at left guard this season, is being placed on injured reserve.

Mewhort has been playing through a nagging knee injury that appears to be related to the injury that ended his 2016 season.

The Colts did get some good news on offense, as tight end Jack Doyle has cleared the concussion protocol and will play on Monday night against the Titans. Doyle is second on the team with 17 catches and third on the team with 163 receiving yards.