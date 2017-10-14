Ezekiel Elliott remains eligible to play, for now

Getty Images

Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension has begun, the judge overseeing his case says otherwise.

A source tells PFT that United States District Court Judge Amos L. Mazzant has informed the NFL and NFL Players Association that he will not lift the injunction preventing the NFL from suspending Elliott until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit rules on Elliott’s petition for rehearing.

That means Elliott remains eligible to play, at least until a petition for rehearing is filed and resolved.

The Cowboys are on their bye this week, so the legal wrangling hasn’t affected game planning for them or their opponents. They return in Week Seven at San Francisco, when everyone would like some certainty about Elliott’s status.