Here’s the order on which NFL, NFLPA disagree

Getty Images

The disagreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association in the Ezekiel Elliott case has extended to the interpretation of a fairly basic court order.

The union believes that the latest order from Judge Amos Mazzant preserves the injunction that allows Elliott to play. The league believes that it does not.

Here’s the language of the order: “On October 12, 2017, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an opinion on the National Football League and National Football League Management Council’s appeal of the Court’s preliminary injunction in the above-styled cause of action. The Fifth Circuit vacated the Court’s preliminary injunction and remanded the case with instructions to dismiss the case. On October 13, 2017, the mandate issued forthwith. The National Football League Players Association, on its own behalf and on behalf of Ezekiel Elliott (‘NFLPA’) filed a motion to recall the mandate. The NFLPA indicated that it intends to file a petition for rehearing and would suffer prejudice if the mandate is not recalled. The Court defers dismissing the case pursuant to the mandate until the

Fifth Circuit decides the NFLPA’s motion for recall, unless otherwise instructed.”

Put simply, Judge Mazzant has declined to dismiss the case, despite a direction from the Fifth Circuit to do so. Although the order doesn’t state that the injunction has been reinstated (in what would be clear and direct defiance of the Fifth Circuit), the refusal to dismiss the case constitutes an act of defiance, technically. And if the Fifth Circuit doesn’t rule in the next few days on the motion to recall the mandate (which would then give Elliott a chance to pursue his right to file a petition for rehearing), Judge Mazzant surely will be asked to take his refusal to dismiss the case to its next logical step and reiterate that the injunction blocks the suspension until the Fifth Circuit acts on the motion to recall the mandate.

Surely, it won’t come to that. The Fifth Circuit undoubtedly is aware of the fact that the Cowboys play next Sunday. The Fifth Circuit should know that the team’s work week commences in earnest on Wednesday. Under the circumstances (including the district judge’s refusal to dismiss the case despite the mandate to do so), it would be a shock if the Fifth Circuit doesn’t provide more clarity on Monday or Tuesday.