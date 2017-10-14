Is it finally time for the Browns to trade Joe Thomas?

Getty Images

With the Browns at 0-5 and the trade deadline 17 days away, it’s time to fire up the Annual Joe Thomas Trade Rumors.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t started already,” Thomas said during a visit last month to PFT Live. “I’m sure you’ve been stirring the pot a little bit. No, I look forward to that trade deadline every year because then I can stop answering the question about do you want to be traded or do you think you’re gonna get traded?”

That question hasn’t emerged yet this year. But as the Browns continue to lose games and Thomas continues to pile up seasons without a shot at the postseason, it’s inevitable.

A trade nearly happened two years ago, with the Broncos coming close to doing a deal for the former top-three draft pick and future Hall of Famer. This year, teams like the Seahawks could/should be interested in adding Thomas in order to shore up questionable blocking units. (Indeed, Seattle has been flirting with free agent Branden Albert, confirming what everyone knows — the line needs help.)

Injuries over the next few weeks could create a need elsewhere. Ongoing losses by the Browns could make a potential move even more of a no-brainer.

Thomas has a salary of $8.8 million this year and $8.8 million in 2018, the final season of his contract. The 2017 window for trading him closes on the Tuesday after Week Eight, which this year coincides with Halloween.

Given Cleveland’s current obsession with going young and stockpiling picks, it’s odd that the team hasn’t tried harder to move Thomas. It could be that the powers-that-be realize Thomas is one of the few selling points that the franchise can use to attract and keep fans as the organization tries to work its way back to relevance.