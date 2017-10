Getty Images

Jalin Marshall‘s PED suspension is over, and so is his time with the Jets.

Marshall, a wide receiver whose suspension under the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy ended this week, was waived today.

Last year Marshall showed some promise as a rookie, catching 14 passes. Now he’ll go on waivers and hope some team is willing to give him a second chance.

The Jets signed cornerback Xavier Coleman from the practice squad to take Marshall’s spot on the 53-player roster.