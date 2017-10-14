League restricts attendance at Tuesday meeting

Getty Images

The league hopes to resolve the anthem issue on Tuesday, at a previously-scheduled quarterly ownership meeting. In order to ensure that the parties will have enough time to find a solution, the attendance at the meeting will be restricted.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, each team will be permitted to bring two representatives (if members of the family that owns the team). Otherwise, only one will be allowed to attend and participate.

This will, in theory, reduce the number of voices that will look to speak (and potentially bog things down) and also streamline the process of reaching a consensus as to whatever the final outcome will be.

It’s not unprecedented for certain sessions held during ownership meetings to be limited. It’s unusual, however, for attendance restrictions to be in place from the moment an ownership meeting begins.

The NFL Players Association also will have a seat at the table, as the NFL presumably hopes to come up with an approach that everyone will accept. The ongoing politicization of the issue has made it critical for the league and the players to work together and fix this.

Working together is the easy part. Fixing it won’t be.