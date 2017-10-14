NFL, NFLPA interpret latest court order differently

October 14, 2017
Judge Amos Mazzant has issued a new order in the Ezekiel Elliott case. And, as they do in most things, the NFL and the NFL Players Association disagree as to what it means.

The NFLPA believes that the order from the judge who initially issued the injunction blocking the suspension keeps the injunction in place until Elliott has a chance to file a petition for rehearing before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and until the Fifth Circuit issues a ruling on the petition. The NFL believes that the latest order from Judge Mazzant simply keeps the case alive (but does not reinstate the injunction) pending a ruling from the Fifth Circuit on the question of whether the mandate to dismiss the case will be recalled, at the request of the NFLPA.

Reasonable minds can differ as to what Judge Mazzant’s ruling actually means. Here’s the bottom line — the Fifth Circuit undoubtedly will provide further clarity by Monday or Tuesday of the coming week.

The NFLPA continues to believe that the Fifth Circuit should have left the injunction in place until Elliott has a fair chance to determine whether to seek a petition for rehearing (by rule, he has 14 days to file it), and until the Fifth Circuit issues a ruling on the petition for rehearing. With the Cowboys not playing until next Sunday, the Fifth Circuit has time to give the parties the clarity they seek, regardless of the proper interpretation of Judge Mazzant’s latest order.

  1. Zeke Elloitt will sit his six games no matter what. It is time for the NFLPA to stop making the fans and tax payers to stop paying for his actions.

  2. The word “mandate” is unambiguous, even in the legal profession. The District Court Judge has been given his marching orders and the injunction must be lifted/the suspension reinstated. Whether he holds the case open for now pending a ruling on Elliott’s request for a rehearing is a procedural issue having nothing to do with the suspension itself. The Court of Appeals, not Judge Mazzant, is now calling the shots.

  3. Call me crazy, but when a judge makes a ruling, and one side thinks it means one thing, and the other side thinks it means the exact opposite, the judge failed… I’m not a “law” guy so I don’t know, that’s just the way I “interpret” this situation.

  5. so it’s clear as mud, and the lawyers get paid to argue about what it means. Helluva system we have here

  6. How about we compromise. Zeke can play football, but has to play on defense with his helmet on backwards.

  7. Everyone take a step back and ask yourself: Why would the NFL want so badly for Zeke to serve his suspension before he has his rightful day in court? What harm does it do for the NFL to just let Zeke play until this is all sorted out through the legal system?

    Anyone?

    Here’s the reality: There has already been a judge ruling that said (in many more words) that the NFL’s process for finding Zeke guilty was insufficient and downright shady. They found no evidence that they could share, they blocked the accuser from appearing in the appeal hearing, and they even blocked members of their own investigation staff from key events to prevent them from sharing their findings that there’s just no evidence that would hold up in any legal or rational scrutiny to say this man should be considered guilty.

    The NFL wants to litigiously strong-arm Zeke into having to serve all or part of his suspension because they believe if they can do that, Zeke and the NFLPA will give up and they won’t need to answer for their malfeasance in a legal setting. They don’t want further light shined onto this process by being legally obligated to hand over the facts and documentation that will show that they’ve done nothing more here than find a man guilty on a hunch and a complete lack of concrete evidence.

    The transparency of what the NFL is doing is insane. One could argue that they’re doing this simply to deter players in the future from challenging their suspensions. That’s a fallacy, because Zeke was only successful in securing his injunction in the first place due to the preponderance of evidence that not only did the NFL not give him a fair shake, but that it is indeed damaging to the player to have to serve a suspension that is later determined to be warrantless. A player can lose tens of millions of dollars by not being allowed to be on the field and showcase their skills for future contracts.

    So again: why is this so important to the NFL?

    Because they know they’ve got something to hide, and it is in their best interest that they not become legally obliged to share it.

  8. Judges must interpret and apply laws neutrally and without personal bias, except for when movies like Reefer Madness override sanity, and the courts defer to propaganda for 80 years and counting.

