No charges against Ryan brothers after assault accusation

In June a man accused Rex Ryan and Rob Ryan of assaulting him in a bar in Nashville. Now the Ryans are off the hook.

Nashville police told TMZ that the district attorney declined to move forward with charges, so the case is now considered closed.

Although video of the run-in the man had with the Ryan brothers surfaced, it was hard to tell exactly what happened. No one was hurt in the incident.

Rex Ryan currently works at ESPN after he was fired as head coach of the Bills last year. Rob Ryan is currently out of work after spending last year on his brother’s staff in Buffalo.