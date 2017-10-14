Patriots’ Harvey Langi hospitalized after car accident

Getty Images

Patriots rookie linebacker Harvey Langi has been hospitalized after a car accident.

The team confirmed that Langi was in an accident on Friday night but has not provided any word on his condition.

“We are aware of the traffic accident involving Harvey Langi and a passenger last night in Foxborough,” the Patriots said in a statement released on Saturday afternoon. “The two were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear ended by another vehicle. They were both transported to a local hospital with injuries and are receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Harvey, the Langi family and those who sustained injuries in last night’s accident.”

According to multiple reports, the injured passenger was Langi’s wife. Three other people were reportedly injured in the three-car accident. Reports said Langi and his wife suffered injuries that were serious but not life threatening.

Langi is an undrafted rookie who has played in one game this season.