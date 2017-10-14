Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

New Dolphins LB Rey Maualuga had a profane reaction to the heat for his first game in Miami.

The Bills are working on improving their run game during the bye week.

Patriots CB Malcolm Butler hopes the defense continues to build on its Week Five performance, especially with a Super Bowl LI rematch coming.

Jets offensive coordinator John Morton decided to bring a “game-like” atmosphere to practice on Thursday. (They had a bunch of drunk fans there, yelling and throwing things?)

Ravens WR Mike Wallace needs two catches to get to 500; “It would be a lot better if I had 1,000,” Wallace said.

Is TE Tyler Eifert done with the Bengals?

Browns special-teams coordinator Chris Tabor still believes in K Zane Gonzalez.

Steelers RB James Conner has a bobblehead doll, with 30,000 of them to be distributed at Pitt’s game on Saturday.

Texans LB Ufomba Kamalu, an undrafted rookie who made the team, will be doing more with Whitney Mercilus out for the season.

Colts WR Chester Rogers finally returns to the lineup on Monday night after a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars are leery of what Aaron Donald can do to their offensive line.

The Titans will honor the mother of CB Adoree' Jackson, a breast cancer survivor, on Monday night.

Broncos LT Garrett Bolles is “getting better every week.”

Cameron Erving will make his second start for the Chiefs, replacing injured RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Raiders OL Jon Feliciano could start his second straight game in place of RG Gabe Jackson.

The bond between Chargers DT Brandon Mebane and Oakland RB Marshawn Lynch will be tested on Sunday.

Writes Mac Engel of the Cowboys’ position on the anthem: “If taking a knee was popular and profitable, Jerry [Jones] would be on all fours.”

Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo “wouldn’t call” the decision to remove CB Eli Apple from the starting lineup a benching.

The Eagles continue to preach patience with rookie CB Sidney Jones, who’s on the NFI list after his tearing an Achilles tendon during his Pro Day workout.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins will face his former Michigan State mentor on Sunday.

“Gun Tray Left Heisman” is the name of the flashy, misdirectional two-point conversion the Bears used on Monday night.

Some think Lions QB Matthew Stafford won’t be able to finish Sunday’s game in Detroit, due to a sprained right ankle.

Packers K Mason Crosby seems to be blaming others for his missed kicks: “We just had a couple of rhythm issues in the game with the timing and some of the laces and stuff.

Vikings QB Case Keenum will face Aaron Rodgers for the first time on Sunday.

The UAB Hall of Fame is a-whole lot better with former Falcons WR Roddy White in it.

Saints fans will now be using walk-through metal detectors at all gates for home games.

New-old Buccaneers K Patrick Murray didn’t handle kickoffs during his prior stint with the team; this time, he will.

The Cardinals are once again shuffling their offensive line.

Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur compares his boss to Rain Man, in a good way.

A guy who’s still getting paid by the 49ers will be coaching against the team on Sunday.

Can C.J. Prosise ever become the primary tailback for the Seahawks?