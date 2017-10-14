Stephon Gilmore out with a previously unknown concussion

Getty Images

The Patriots will be facing the Jets without cornerback Stephon Gilmore. But it’s not due to an aggravation to an ankle injury that had been mentioned on the Week Six injury report.

Instead, Gilmore has been ruled out with a concussion that previously appeared nowhere on the weekly list of injuries.

This suggests that the concussion happened since practice on Friday ended. The Patriots have provided no details regarding how the concussion happened. (Since teams are required to promptly disclose any changes to the final injury report, the Patriots will be risking scrutiny from the league office if they became aware of Gilmore’s concussion well before the late-afternoon update to the injury report.)

Also downgraded to out was running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) and linebacker Harvey Langi, who was injured in a car accident on Friday night.

Cornerback Eric Rowe already had been ruled out with a groin injury, leaving the Patriots thin at the position.