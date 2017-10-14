Titans hope to get Derrick Henry more touches

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry has shown what he can do when he gets the ball in his hands. Now, the team just needs to get the ball in his hands.

Henry, who rushed for 92 yards on 14 carries in a win last month over the Jaguars, had only four touches for nine yards in a Week Five loss to the Dolphins. That follows a six-carry, seven-yard showing during an embarrassing blowout in Houston.

“You sit down and look at your sheet and you say, ‘Wow. He had four touches,’” offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie said Thursday, via the Tennessean. “You’ve just got to find a way to put the ball in his hands. I don’t know where those touches are going to come from, but they’re going to come from somewhere, we hope. We’re going to find a way to put the ball in his hands a couple more times.”

The touches come, obviously, from starter DeMarco Murray and/or passes thrown to receivers and tight ends. Murray had 14 carries last week, and four receptions.

Of course, increasing the offensive snaps — via more drives and/or more sustained drives — can help everyone get more touches.

Regardless, as long as Henry isn’t the starting running back, he’ll be susceptible to finishing a game without much work. His next chance to run the ball or catch comes on Monday night, against the Colts.