Titans list Marcus Mariota as questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

The Titans still don’t know if they’ll have quarterback Marcus Mariota on the field Monday night against the Colts.

Mariota, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, has been listed as questionable this week. He was limited in practice during the week and Titans coach Mike Mularkey said it could come down to a game-time decision.

If Mariota can’t go, Matt Cassel will get the start against the Colts. Cassel started last week and played about the way you’d expect Matt Cassel to play in a loss to the Dolphins.

Mariota hasn’t been able to run full-speed since suffering the hamstring injury, so if he does play he’ll likely be less than 100 percent. But even a less-than-100-percent Mariota is probably a better option than Cassel.