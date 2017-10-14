Young Jets safeties ready to face Brady, Gronkowski for first time

Getty Images

The Patriots have a potent one-two combination at quarterback and tight end. The Jets have a young pair of safeties who will be facing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the first time in their careers on Sunday.

“This is my first opportunity to go against them,” Jets safety Marcus Maye said, via Roger Rubin of the New York Post. “It has to be just another game. It just happens to be against Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. You have to be ready for it.”

Maye seems to be.

“I’ve been watching him all my life,” Maye said regarding Brady.

Maye’s partner in the last line of defense is equally excited.

“It’ll be the opportunity of a lifetime,” Jamal Adams said, acknowledging the obvious reality that Gronk is a “future Hall of Famer.”

“You’ve got one of the best tight ends in the game that you’re going up against,” Maye said. “He does it all. . . . He’s big and physical. He has a great catch radius.”

“He’s going to stretch the field because he can run all the routes,” Adams added. “We definitely got to get after him.”

Gronkowski missed New England’s Week Five game at Tampa with a thigh injury, but he seems to be good to go for Sunday against the Jets, diversifying an offense that has a wide array of contributors who are capable of stepping up at any given time.

Which means that Adams and Maye needed to be concerned about a lot more than Gronkowski on Sunday.