49ers bench Brian Hoyer for C.J. Beathard

The 49ers are getting a good look at the guy who may be their quarterback next year.

But they’ve already seen enough of this year’s starter.

The 49ers just replaced quarterback Brian Hoyer after another ineffective start. The 49ers are 0-5 and trailing Kirk Cousins and Washington 14-0. And Hoyer’s doing nothing to change either of those facts.

Hoyer was 4-of-11 for 34 yards today, and that led them to the hook. It’s unclear whether this is a permanent move, but Hoyer’s been, well, Hoyer so far this year.

So they might as well look at the other guy, C.J. Beathard, their third-round pick from Iowa.