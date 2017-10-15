Aaron Hernandez lawsuit against NFL dropped, for now

Getty Images

On the same day news emerged regarding CTE found in the brain of deceased NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez, his estate filed a federal lawsuit against the NFL. That lawsuit has been abandoned, for now.

Via Ken Belson of the New York Times, the federal case has been dismissed without prejudice. The plan, per Belson, will be to re-file the case in Massachusetts state court, where the Hernandez legal team believes it has a better chance of succeeding there.

It still won’t be easy. Hernandez arguably is part of the class-action settlement, which would prevent him from filing his own lawsuit. Even if he isn’t bound by the class action, all of the arguments that would have been available to the NFL in the concussion lawsuit (e.g., that the claims should be pursued under the labor deal) will be available to the NFL in this case.