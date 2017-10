Getty Images

The Vikings have had constant quarterback health issues this year. The Packers currently have one.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers landed hard on his right shoulder on a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, after Rodgers released a pass. Rodgers was seen jawing at the Vikings while walking off the field, apparently unhappy with the hit. (No flag was thrown.)

Rodgers entered the medical tent, before riding the cart to the locker room. Brett Hundley has entered the game in his place.