Adrian Peterson still has something left in the tank, apparently

AP

Adrian Peterson didn’t get many chances in New Orleans, and didn’t do much with the ones he got.

But it hasn’t taken him long to convince the Cardinals he was worth trading for.

Peterson has four carries for 54 yards and a touchdown already, as the Cardinals are out to a quick 7-0 lead on the Buccaneers.

Peterson gained 81 yards on 27 carries in four games for the Saints (a bad return on their $2.5 million investment).

But he popped a 27-yard scoring run on his first possession with his new team. Whether he’s able to sustain it over the course of a season (or a game) remains to be seen. But it gives the Cardinals a spark when they needed it, since they were averaging 51.8 rushing yards per game this season.