Adrian Peterson: This was the opportunity I’ve been waiting for

AP

After being traded to the Cardinals this week, Adrian Peterson insisted he has “so much left” in the tank despite running on empty for his brief time in New Orleans.

He did his best to prove himself right on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Peterson ran 26 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-33 Arizona victory and called it “satisfying” to perform at that level after hearing so much from “outside sources” about his decline.

“I feel good. This is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for. Once I got that call on Tuesday, I was rejuvenated,” Peterson said.

It was a Ponce de Leon day all around for the Cardinals as Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald also had big days for Arizona, leading coach Bruce Arians to say after the game that it was “a great day for old guys.” The 3-3 Cardinals will hope that the fountain keeps bubbling against the Rams next week.