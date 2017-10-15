Albert Wilson, Ramon Foster inactive for Chiefs-Steelers

Getty Images

The Chiefs made wide receiver Albert Wilson a late addition to the injury report when they listed him as questionable with a knee injury on Saturday.

They made him one of their inactives on Sunday afternoon. With Wilson out, the Chiefs will roll with Tyreek Hill, De'Anthony Thomas, Jehu Chesson, Demarcus Robinson and Marcus Kemp at receiver.

The only other player listed as questionable for either team was Steelers left guard Ramon Foster, who is dealing with a back injury. Foster is also inactive for Sunday’s game.

As expected, linebacker James Harrison is active for the Steelers after being a scratch the last couple of weeks. Quarterback Josh Dobbs, wide receiver Justin Hunter, linebacker Arthur Moats, tackle Jerald Hawkins, tight end Xavier Grimble and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers are inactive for Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Tyler Bray, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, center Mitch Morse, safety Steven Terrell, defensive end Jarvis Jenkins and linebacker Ramik Wilson are the other Chiefs inactives.