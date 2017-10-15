Anthony Barr out with a concussion

Getty Images

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr delivered the biggest hit of Sunday’s game against the Packers, but another hit has left him unavailable for the rest of the afternoon.

Barr has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion he suffered at some point in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

Whenever the injury occurred, it was well after Barr drove Aaron Rodgers to the turf in the first quarter. Rodgers went right to the sideline and then to the locker room with what the Packers reportedly fear is a broken collarbone.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy wouldn’t comment on the extent of the injury at halftime, but did confirm that Rodgers is out for the game.

Barr was not penalized for the hit, which came just after Rodgers delivered an incomplete pass while outside the pocket and on the run. Barr was later penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after an Xavier Rhodes interception.