As Saints pummel Matthew Stafford, Lions bench Greg Robinson

AP

The Lions’ offensive line is a mess today in New Orleans.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has twice been sacked and lost fumbles, with the Saints recovering one in the end zone for a touchdown, and recovering the other on a short field leading to a touchdown. It has not been pretty.

As a result, the Lions benched left tackle Greg Robinson and put Brian Mihalik in at left tackle. The Lions’ offensive line was already struggling, and guard T.J. Lang was inactive today when his back acted up on him this morning. The line has been a mess, and Stafford — who should know that he’s not going to have much time behind a patchwork offensive line — hasn’t been protecting the football well enough.

The Saints’ offense, meanwhile, has been rolling over the Lions’ defense. New Orleans leads 24-10.