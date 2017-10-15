Bears get 27-24 overtime win over Ravens

AP

It took longer than the Bears wanted or likely expected, but Connor Barth kicked a 40-yard field goal with 2:06 remaining in overtime to give Chicago a 27-24 victory over the Ravens.

It appeared the Bears had the game well in hand when defensive back Adrian Amos returned an interception 90 yards to give Chicago a 24-13 lead with 5:08 left. But the Ravens rallied.

Justin Tucker hit a 50-yard field goal with 2:56 left to get the Ravens within eight points, and the Baltimore defense then forced a three-and-out and the Bears punt.

Michael Campanaro returned Patrick O'Donnell‘s punt 77 yards for a touchdown with 1:37 remaining. The Ravens converted the two-point conversion on a Joe Flacco pass to Nick Boyle. That tied the game 24-24 with 1:37 remaining.

The Ravens also had a kickoff return for a touchdown, with Bobby Rainey going 96 yards in the third quarter.

Flacco finished 24-of-41 for 180 yards and two interceptions. Mitchell Trubisky went 8-of-16 for 113 yards and a touchdown, getting plenty of help from running back Jordan Howard, who had 36 carries for 167 yards.