Baltimore native Adrian Amos had a happy homecoming, picking Joe Flacco and returning it 90 yards for a touchdown to give the Bears a 24-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

Flacco’s pass hit Chris Moore in the chest, and Amos caught the ricochet and took it the distance.

Flacco is 23-for-39 for 164 yards and two interceptions.

Amos also has eight tackles and a pass breakup for the Bears.