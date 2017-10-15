Ben McAdoo lets coordinator call plays tonight

Getty Images

Ben McAdoo said he’d consider giving up play-calling a few weeks ago, but he didn’t.

Perhaps being 0-5 convinced him it was time.

NBC’s Al Michaels mentioned during the broadcast that McAdoo had yielded play-calling responsibilities to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan.

That’s a big concession for a guy who was hired for his offensive acumen (because it wasn’t his haircut or his wardrobe), but it’s also an indication of the desperate spot the Giants are in.

Sullivan was Greg Schiano’s offensive coordinator with the Buccaneers from 2012-13, and returned to the Giants as quarterbacks coach in 2015.