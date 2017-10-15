Brandon Marshall “definitely not going out” with season-ending ankle injury

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall won’t play again this season, but he says he will play again.

Marshall suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Chargers last Sunday and had surgery last week, which leaves him with a lot of rehab work to do before he’ll be able to return to the field. That’s exactly what Marshall is planning to do.

Marshall, who turns 34 in March, has done off-field work in TV and mental health advocacy, but says that the injury hasn’t shaken his desire to continue playing.

“I’m a competitor, and I don’t want to go out like that,” Marshall said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I’m definitely not going out like that.”

Marshall is signed through next season with a non-guaranteed $5 million salary, although the Giants may be changing plans based on the way this season is playing out.