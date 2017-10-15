Browns begin reaching out to football executives

Getty Images

It’s not known precisely when the Browns will be making changes to the football operations, but changes to the football operations seem to be coming.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the 0-6 Browns (1-21 since the start of last season) have begun reaching out to candidates to potentially join the organization’s front office. The Browns currently are targeting football executives, and for good reason.

Currently, the front office is run by executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown, a lawyer who has never worked as a scout. Former baseball executive Paul DePodesta serves as the team’s chiefs strategy officer. The team has no General Manager.

The Browns have two more games before a bye, with the eighth game of the season coming in London. It’s unclear whether changes would be made during the season, or whether it would be an addition or an addition and one or more subtractions.