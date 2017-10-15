C.J. Beathard leads 49ers to two scoring drives

Getty Images

Things couldn’t have gotten much worse for the 49ers, during a winless start.

And while they’re still not winning, they’re actually scoring points.

After replacing veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer in the second quarter, rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard has led a pair of scoring drives and the 49ers have cut the Washington lead to 17-10.

Beathard got them into the end zone with an 11-play touchdown drive just before halftime, and came back with a time-consuming field goal drive to start the second half.

Beathard is 10-of-19 passing for 129 yards at the moment, which isn’t great, but his 6.8 yards per attempt (compared to Hoyer’s 3.1) gives them reason for some degree of hope.