C.J. Beathard will start at quarterback for 49ers next week

AP

The 49ers made a quarterback change during Sunday’s loss and it will be a permanent one.

C.J. Beathard relieved Brian Hoyer before halftime with the 49ers down 17-0 and went 19-of-36 for 245 yards. After the 26-24 loss to the Redskins was finished, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Beathard, who also threw a touchdown and an interception, will get the start against the Cowboys in Week Seven.

“I thought he came in and competed,” Shanahan said. “By no means were things perfect, but the game isn’t too big for the guy. He comes in and doesn’t hesitate. He’s extremely tough. He came in there and gave us a little spark. He made a few off-schedule plays which was nice. We will watch the film. It wasn’t perfect, but when you’ve got a tough guy who hangs in there and competes, I think he’ll learn from it.”

Beathard was a third-round pick this April and he’ll become the fourth rookie quarterback to start a game, joining Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer.