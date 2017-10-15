Cardinals blasting Buccaneers, now that they have balance

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 15, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT
In case you were wondering how devastating David Johnson‘s injury was to the Cardinals, you’re seeing firsthand today.

With 32-year-old Adrian Peterson rushing for 76 yards in his first game with a new team, the Cardinals are up 21-0 on the Buccaneers already.

The Cardinals rushed for 82 yards in their last two games combined, but topped that in the first quarter (87), with Peterson carrying seven times for 76 yards.

That opened things up for quarterback Carson Palmer and the passing game, as he’s thrown touchdowns to Troy Niklas and Larry Fitzgerald to give them a big early lead.

Having some balance on offense helps everyone, but the Cardinals were throwing it 71 percent of the time through five games, which is obviously not sustainable. If Peterson can maintain this kind of form, the 2-3 Cardinals could return to the ranks of contenders in the NFC.

  3. You see you morons? Once AZ got their starters on Palmer’s blind-side back in D.J. Humphries (LT) and Alex Boone (LG) have sparkes this O-line, along with a CONFIDENT AP who has coaches who trust his abilities. I would NOT want to face this team once Mike Iupati (LG) and David Johnson return. AZ is SCARY when healthy, ChickenHAWK fans will dislike my comment in great fear. 3-0 at the so-called “12th Man” for Palmer. And I’d take him over mediocre Wilson!

  4. azcardsfan4life says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:14 pm
    They were lousy last year with a healthy Johnson and an overrated Palmer.

