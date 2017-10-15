Cardinals lean on their old guys for big win

Getty Images

The old guys can still get it done, and the Cardinals have a new life.

With big games from 32-year-old running back Adrian Peterson and 34-year-old Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals took a closer-than-it-had-to-be 38-33 win over the Buccaneers to improve to 3-3.

Peterson ran 26 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Fitzgerald caught 10 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, and the Cardinals built enough of a lead to hang onto a weird Bucs comeback.

Peterson hadn’t had a 100-yard rushing game since Dec. 27, 2015, when he went for 104 against the Giants. It was also more than the Cardinals have run for as a team in any game this season (their high was 83) in his first game since coming over in a trade with the Saints.

The Bucs (2-3) managed to rally in the second half after trailing 31-0, but the biggest concern is the condition of quarterback Jameis Winston, who suffered a right shoulder injury and left in the second quarter.

Winston was dropped onto his throwing shoulder by Chandler Jones on the first possession, but continued to play into the second quarter.

The second half was mostly interesting to smart people, as Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Brate, in what is believed to be the first touchdown connection involving Harvard graduates in NFL history.