Case Keenum not thinking about Sam Bradford, Teddy Bridgewater

Getty Images

Sunday started for the Vikings with a report from Jay Glazer of FOX Sports that quarterback Sam Bradford‘s knee injury is worse than has been acknowledged and it ended with a 23-10 victory over a Packers team that may not have Aaron Rodgers back before the 2018 season gets underway.

Case Keenum was the quarterback for the Vikings in that win and Bradford’s situation leaves him as the starter for the indefinite future. If Glazer’s report is accurate — Mike Zimmer said Bradford’s injury is not “any more serious than what it is” — the biggest threat to Keenum’s starting job may come from Teddy Bridgewater, who is eligible to be activated from the physically unable to perform list this week.

After the game, Keenum said he’s not paying attention to how the rehab is going for either of the injured quarterbacks.

“I don’t think anything of [the Bradford and Bridgewater situations],” Keenum said, via the Pioneer Press. “I’m playing quarterback and I love to play quarterback. … There’s a lot of externals in this business. … But I don’t have to answer that question. I can go out and play quarterback and have fun.”

Keenum was 24-of-38 for 239 yards, a touchdown and an interception on Sunday. He’s had more impressive outings, but the victory makes everything look better and a winning record will remain a strong argument for Keenum’s continued place in the lineup regardless of who else is available.