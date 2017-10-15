Chargers make it two in a row with upset of Raiders

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 15, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT
Just when the Chargers looked like we could leave them for dead, they’ve suddenly won two in a row.

The Chargers went to Oakland and upset the Raiders today, completing a 17-16 comeback victory with a last-second field goal. The newly signed Nick Novak hit the game-winner for the Chargers.

Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers had a good game, completing 25 of 36 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Hunter Henry had a big game with 90 yards receiving.

For the Raiders, Derek Carr returned from his back injury but did not play well, completing 21 of 30 passes for just 171 yards, with two interceptions.

The Chargers and Raiders are now both 2-4, but they have to feel a lot different about their records. The Chargers have to be pleased that they’re in the midst of a turnaround. The Raiders, who had Super Bowl aspirations, feel like one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments.

  4. It looks like a lost season for the Raiders. Carr looked half-decent which was better than his last 2 games but still not nearly what was expected given the first few years of his career and his huge new contract. The defense still is bad good and without Carr’s heroics to compensate the Raiders won’t win many games. They managed to lose at home against a bad Chargers team, so what else is there to say? The Raiders bought into the offseason hype rather than working hard to maintain the 2016 momentum and they’re getting kicked in the teeth this year.

    I have no optimism about the upcoming Thursday night game against the Chiefs although if the Raiders have any heart at all I would hope to see a half-way competitive performance.

  9. The decision to pay Carr more than any other QB ( at signing), even though he never appeared in a playoff game, seems like it may not be all that wise.

  11. Yikes. My grandmother went out for milk last week and accidentally beat the Chargers 31-17. Looks like another 0 year dynasty for the Vegas Sand Pirates.

  12. That was no upset. . with the Raiders playing NOT to lose & Carrwreck throwing horrid picks and the total lack of defense, particularly in the clutch. . can’t see another win this season. . .ugh. . .

  16. Offensive coordinator is lost, Defense is a joke and Beast Mode is mice mode .. Our season isn’t lost but CHANGES must happen tonight. Cooper is wide open but they refuse to throw hom the rock.

  17. Easily the worst coached team in the NFL.. KNJ looks lost out there, no adjustments, no communication to his defensive players. Downing is the worst OC in the world. A complex shovel pass on 3rd and 2? A hook and ladder on 3rd and 12 during a game winning drive? Consistently throwing 4 yard passes on 3rd and 9? And making Marshawn Lynch a focus of the offense was the worst decision ever. A sinking ship and JDR is to blame for doing nothing about it

  18. LMAO at the Raiders.

    It’s all on the Head Coach though. He’s the one that fired the winning OC, hired the losing OC, and is a defensive minded Head Coach who can’t fix the defense.

    If your Head Coach can’t identify coaching and coordinator talent; what good is he?

  20. raiders were badly out coached.
    I hate to say it, but they’ve got to think about changes.
    The coaches suck

  24. Although I didn’t see any of the games today and just read the high lights, it seem like football was fun today.

