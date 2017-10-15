Chargers make it two in a row with upset of Raiders

Getty Images

Just when the Chargers looked like we could leave them for dead, they’ve suddenly won two in a row.

The Chargers went to Oakland and upset the Raiders today, completing a 17-16 comeback victory with a last-second field goal. The newly signed Nick Novak hit the game-winner for the Chargers.

Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers had a good game, completing 25 of 36 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Hunter Henry had a big game with 90 yards receiving.

For the Raiders, Derek Carr returned from his back injury but did not play well, completing 21 of 30 passes for just 171 yards, with two interceptions.

The Chargers and Raiders are now both 2-4, but they have to feel a lot different about their records. The Chargers have to be pleased that they’re in the midst of a turnaround. The Raiders, who had Super Bowl aspirations, feel like one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments.