Chiefs get one first down, six total yards in first half

The Chiefs offense was the best in the league through the first five weeks of the season, but they did almost nothing in the first half of Week Six.

Kansas City’s first possession ended when center Zach Fulton snapped the ball over Alex Smith‘s head and out of the end zone for a safety and things didn’t get any better from there. The Chiefs failed to get a first down until there were about 90 seconds left in the half, but promptly followed that by allowing two sacks to Vince Williams before the clock ran out.

The Chiefs ended the half with six total yards while the Steelers put up 237 on their way to a 12-3 lead. Le'Veon Bell had 17 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown and Ben Roethlisberger wound up the half 11-of-15 for 123 yards. Roethlisberger did throw an interception, although wide receiver Antonio Brown made it clear that his mistake led to the pass going straight to Marcus Peters.

Unlike last week, the turnover didn’t really hurt the Steelers because their defense has left the Chiefs searching for answers after their worst half of the season.