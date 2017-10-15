Deshaun Watson doing things no rookie quarterback has done

AP

Deshaun Watson showed up to work wearing a Warren Moon jersey. He then went out and reminded Texans fans of the Hall of Famer Moon’s Houston Oiler days.

“I’ve got great respect for Warren Moon,” Watson said, via quotes distributed by the team. “. . . We’ve been communicating throughout camp and throughout the season. He’s a great guy that I can look up to and ask for advice because he’s been in my shoes before. I just texted him and he said he’ll send me a jersey, so I pulled it out for this outfit.”

Watson completed 17 of 29 passes for 225 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in Houston’s 33-17 victory. His league-leading 15 touchdown passes this season are as many as the Texans had all of last season.

Watson is putting up historic numbers, according to notes released by the team:

His 15 touchdown passes are the most by a rookie in his first six games in NFL history and tied for the most by any quarterback in NFL history through his first six career games (Mark Rypien and Kurt Warner).

He has become the first rookie in NFL history with three or more touchdown passes in three consecutive games.

He has become the first rookie in NFL history with 225 or more passing yards and 20 or more rushing yards in four consecutive games.

He has passed Ryan Mallett (1,170) for the ninth-most passing yards in Texans history.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s straight,” Watson said of throwing at least three touchdowns again. “I should’ve had more. I missed some opportunities out there, but if you look at the big picture and kind of see the things I’m doing, it goes all to the support cast I have around me and the people that push me. . . . So this is bigger than me, and the support cast that’s helping me do the things I’m doing. It’s an honor, and I appreciate all of them.”